Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)?

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is -62.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.59 and a high of $18.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The RWT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.33% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.67% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 38.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.18, the stock is -48.60% and -59.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.13 million and changing 60.52% at the moment leaves the stock -61.95% off its SMA200. RWT registered -61.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -63.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.09.

The stock witnessed a -63.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.55%, and is -3.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 50.98% over the week and 26.71% over the month.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has around 372 employees, a market worth around $717.68M and $622.30M in sales. and $622.30M in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.25 and Fwd P/E is 3.44. Profit margin for the company is 26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.61% and -65.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Redwood Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $43.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.10% in year-over-year returns.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Top Institutional Holders

302 institutions hold shares in Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT), with 1.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.46% while institutional investors hold 102.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.13M, and float is at 112.69M with Short Float at 7.31%. Institutions hold 100.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.79 million shares valued at $327.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.31% of the RWT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.55 million shares valued at $191.11 million to account for 10.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 10.73 million shares representing 9.38% and valued at over $177.4 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.14% of the shares totaling 7.03 million with a market value of $116.22 million.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PROCTOR GEORGANNE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PROCTOR GEORGANNE sold 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $16.64 per share for a total of $19968.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8645.0 shares.

Redwood Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Stone Andrew P (General Counsel) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $16.62 per share for $249300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84176.0 shares of the RWT stock.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading -51.87% down over the past 12 months. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is -69.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.5% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.54.