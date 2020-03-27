Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Vs. Top Ships Inc. (TOPS): Which Is Riskier?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) shares are -35.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.68% or $1.62 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -35.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.17% and -25.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the BAC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Downgrade the stock as a Peer Perform on March 25, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the BAC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.04. The forecasts give the Bank of America Corporation stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.51% or 1.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.80% in the current quarter to $0.7, up from the $0.7 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.75, down -1.70% from $2.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.47 and $0.78. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.98 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 78 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 88 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,948,001 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,161,322. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,684,469 and 1,341,740 in purchases and sales respectively.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 3 shares worth $44.0 at $14.70 per share on Dec 21. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 5 BAC shares valued at $74.0 on Dec 29. The shares were bought at $14.70 per share. BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ (10% Owner) bought 165 shares at $15.29 per share on Sep 14 for a total of $2523.0 while BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, (10% Owner) bought 1 shares on Mar 13 for $15.0 with each share fetching $15.21.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.08 with a market cap of $2.04M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 94.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Top Ships Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Top Ships Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company.