Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) makes 25.06% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is -23.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $155.67 and a high of $331.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVGO stock was last observed hovering at around $217.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 25.62%.

Currently trading at $243.17, the stock is 3.26% and -13.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.63 million and changing 11.78% at the moment leaves the stock -16.21% off its SMA200. AVGO registered -17.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $267.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $293.72.

The stock witnessed a -14.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.13%, and is 25.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.98% over the week and 10.16% over the month.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $96.78B and $22.67B in sales. and $22.67B in sales Current P/E ratio is 40.21 and Fwd P/E is 10.10. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.21% and -26.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadcom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.14 with sales reaching $5.7B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.80% year-over-year.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Top Institutional Holders

1,821 institutions hold shares in Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), with 10.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.53% while institutional investors hold 88.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 398.00M, and float is at 389.68M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 86.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 43.6 million shares valued at $13.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.91% of the AVGO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 32.55 million shares valued at $10.29 billion to account for 8.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 29.54 million shares representing 7.39% and valued at over $9.34 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 6.80% of the shares totaling 27.18 million with a market value of $8.59 billion.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Insider Activity

A total of 139 insider transactions have happened at Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 111 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TAN HOCK E, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that TAN HOCK E sold 73,646 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $198.18 per share for a total of $14.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170042.0 shares.

Broadcom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that TAN HOCK E (President and CEO) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $252.82 per share for $18.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 170042.0 shares of the AVGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, TAN HOCK E (President and CEO) disposed off 62,500 shares at an average price of $292.86 for $18.3 million. The insider now directly holds 170,042 shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO).