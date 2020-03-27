Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY) stock Surged by 5.53 yesterday

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY) is -48.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.11 and a high of $21.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The BPY stock was last observed hovering at around $8.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.5% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.35, the stock is -28.40% and -43.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.09 million and changing 5.53% at the moment leaves the stock -49.23% off its SMA200. BPY registered -54.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.13.

The stock witnessed a -47.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.14%, and is 7.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.53% over the week and 10.68% over the month.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $3.97B and $8.20B in sales. and $8.20B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.02 and Fwd P/E is 4.43. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.50% and -55.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.80% this year.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Top Institutional Holders

259 institutions hold shares in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY), with 3.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 63.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 424.34M, and float is at 424.34M with Short Float at 1.55%. Institutions hold 62.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 81.72 million shares valued at $1.49 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 18.55% of the BPY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 38.3 million shares valued at $700.04 million to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 13.61 million shares representing 3.09% and valued at over $248.75 million, while CIBC Asset Management Inc. holds 2.70% of the shares totaling 11.87 million with a market value of $217.02 million.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) that is trading -30.93% down over the past 12 months. The St. Joe Company (JOE) is 2.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 37.46% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.23.