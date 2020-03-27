Check out this: Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is on the verge of a huge rally

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is -26.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.30 and a high of $124.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The ROST stock was last observed hovering at around $81.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.31% off its average median price target of $113.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.15% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -3.13% lower than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.60, the stock is -3.99% and -19.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.38 million and changing 5.30% at the moment leaves the stock -20.94% off its SMA200. ROST registered -6.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $97.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $92.88.

The stock witnessed a -28.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.64%, and is 31.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.29% over the week and 8.75% over the month.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has around 88100 employees, a market worth around $30.55B and $16.04B in sales. and $16.04B in sales Current P/E ratio is 18.60 and Fwd P/E is 16.19. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.04% and -31.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.60%).

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ross Stores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $3.67B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.30% in year-over-year returns.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Top Institutional Holders

1,304 institutions hold shares in Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), with 7.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.11% while institutional investors hold 93.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 356.88M, and float is at 347.66M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 91.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.11 million shares valued at $3.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.67% of the ROST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 25.04 million shares valued at $2.92 billion to account for 6.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 21.07 million shares representing 5.87% and valued at over $2.45 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.76% of the shares totaling 20.67 million with a market value of $2.41 billion.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RENTLER BARBARA, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that RENTLER BARBARA sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $110.01 per share for a total of $2.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378621.0 shares.

Ross Stores Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that FASSIO JAMES S (President, Chief Dev. Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $108.66 per share for $1.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 215564.0 shares of the ROST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 05, RENTLER BARBARA (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $107.06 for $2.68 million. The insider now directly holds 403,558 shares of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST).

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading -69.82% down over the past 12 months. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -59.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.73% from the last report on Apr 29, 2019 to stand at a total of 5.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.24.