Check out this: U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is on the verge of a huge rally

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) is -72.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $18.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLCA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -71.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.71, the stock is -25.87% and -59.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.26 million and changing 17.12% at the moment leaves the stock -77.80% off its SMA200. SLCA registered -89.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7737 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.9167.

The stock witnessed a -68.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.69%, and is 67.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.66% over the week and 19.92% over the month.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) has around 2177 employees, a market worth around $125.42M and $1.47B in sales. and $1.47B in sales Profit margin for the company is -22.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.46% and -90.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.10%).

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $325.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.50% in year-over-year returns.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Top Institutional Holders

248 institutions hold shares in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA), with 5.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.45% while institutional investors hold 103.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.34M, and float is at 68.41M with Short Float at 17.13%. Institutions hold 95.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.48 million shares valued at $70.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.57% of the SLCA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Ariel Investments, LLC with 10.78 million shares valued at $66.29 million to account for 14.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.73 million shares representing 7.77% and valued at over $35.23 million, while Senvest Management LLC holds 6.19% of the shares totaling 4.57 million with a market value of $28.08 million.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Crowder Donna Lynnette, the company’s SVP and CHRO. SEC filings show that Crowder Donna Lynnette bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $1.46 per share for a total of $14599.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50737.0 shares.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Shinn Bryan Adair (CEO) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $1.03 per share for $103400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 684223.0 shares of the SLCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, WINKLER MICHAEL L (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $1.00 for $50000.0. The insider now directly holds 274,184 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA).

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -34.39% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.1% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.38.