Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) And Cloudflare Inc. (NET) Among Headliners

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) shares are -58.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.61% or $0.49 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -59.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 22.12% and -36.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the DK stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 24, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $14.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.13. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 48.1.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -466.70% in the current quarter to -$0.43, down from the $1.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.5, down -21.40% from $3.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.3 and $1.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 49 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,387,815 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 199,666. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,316,250 and 49,365 in purchases and sales respectively.

ICAHN CARL C, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 839,400 shares worth $8.75 million at $10.42 per share on Mar 18. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 270,000 DK shares valued at $3.08 million on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $11.39 per share. Delek US Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) bought 451,822 shares at $11.02 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $4.98 million while Yemin Ezra Uzi, (Chairman / President / CEO) bought 27,500 shares on Nov 15 for $985793.0 with each share fetching $35.85.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET), on the other hand, is trading around $21.60 with a market cap of $6.22B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 7.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Cloudflare Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,334 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 26.73M shares after the latest sales, with 177.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.60% with a share float percentage of 81.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cloudflare Inc. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 21.72 million shares worth more than $370.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 22.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Greenspring Associates, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $121.39 million and represent 7.52% of shares outstanding.