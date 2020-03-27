Dissecting Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is -47.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.41 and a high of $49.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The AL stock was last observed hovering at around $26.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33%.

Currently trading at $25.03, the stock is -8.43% and -33.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.44 million and changing -5.05% at the moment leaves the stock -39.92% off its SMA200. AL registered -25.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.25.

The stock witnessed a -33.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.24%, and is 69.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.82% over the week and 20.14% over the month.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) has around 117 employees, a market worth around $2.08B and $2.02B in sales. and $2.02B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.92 and Fwd P/E is 3.64. Profit margin for the company is 28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 197.62% and -49.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Air Lease Corporation (AL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Air Lease Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.3 with sales reaching $532M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.50% in year-over-year returns.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Air Lease Corporation (AL), with 44.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.90% while institutional investors hold 4.20% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 2.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.4 million shares valued at $446.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.27% of the AL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 7.73 million shares valued at $367.54 million to account for 6.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership which holds 5.8 million shares representing 5.10% and valued at over $275.44 million, while Boston Partners holds 4.63% of the shares totaling 5.26 million with a market value of $250.18 million.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at Air Lease Corporation (AL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KRONGARD CHERYL GORDON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KRONGARD CHERYL GORDON bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $32.62 per share for a total of $97845.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36978.0 shares.

Air Lease Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that McCaw Susan (Director) bought a total of 2,775 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $35.50 per share for $98504.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9335.0 shares of the AL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, KRONGARD CHERYL GORDON (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $37.64 for $94089.0. The insider now directly holds 33,978 shares of Air Lease Corporation (AL).

Air Lease Corporation (AL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) that is trading -81.89% down over the past 12 months. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is -44.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.39% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.03.