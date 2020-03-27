Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) shares are -52.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +93.94% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -53.11% down YTD and -51.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 19.25% and -20.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, ROTH Capital recommended the CDE stock is a Neutral, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 28, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the CDE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.16. The forecasts give the Coeur Mining Inc. stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.09% or -9.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, up from the -$0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0, up 4.00% from -$0.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 827,088 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 240,075. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 785,338 and 178,470 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sandoval Brian E, a Director at the company, bought 1,130 shares worth $2458.0 at $2.18 per share on Mar 16. The SVP, Operations had earlier bought another 12,000 CDE shares valued at $24720.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $2.06 per share. Rasmussen Hans John (SVP, Exploration) bought 17,500 shares at $2.00 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $35000.0 while THOMPSON J KENNETH, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 16 for $26100.0 with each share fetching $2.61.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC), on the other hand, is trading around $28.77 with a market cap of $5.77B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.84% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LNC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $48.0 million. This represented a 98.9% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.34 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.17 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.84 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$2.69 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at Lincoln National Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 232,329 shares. Insider sales totaled 67,919 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.35M shares after the latest sales, with 19.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.80% with a share float percentage of 194.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lincoln National Corporation having a total of 896 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.56 million shares worth more than $1.33 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $904.56 million and represent 7.85% of shares outstanding.