Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO), Sanofi (SNY)

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) shares are -71.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.98% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -71.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.34% and -24.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, CapitalOne recommended the DO stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 19, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.40 to suggest that the DO stock is a “Hold. 7 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.67. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 44.96.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 31.80% in the current quarter to -$0.76, down from the -$0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.78, down -4.90% from -$2.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.9 and -$0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 306,614 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 90,465. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 275,536 and 73,807 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kornblau Scott Lee, a Senior Vice President – CFO at the company, sold 5,819 shares worth $50567.0 at $8.69 per share on Sep 16. The SVP, General Counsel and Sec had earlier sold another 4,000 DO shares valued at $10064.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $2.52 per share.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), on the other hand, is trading around $42.95 with a market cap of $110.97B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $56.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 16.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.70% with a share float percentage of 2.23B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sanofi having a total of 591 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 59.05 million shares worth more than $2.96 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 22.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 17.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $880.88 million and represent 6.58% of shares outstanding.