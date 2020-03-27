Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Dollar General Corporation (DG), Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) shares are -9.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.40% or $3.29 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -10.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.73% and -13.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, Jefferies recommended the DG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Upgrade the stock as a In-line on March 13, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $140.52 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $171.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 18.06.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.50% in the current quarter to $1.64, up from the $1.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.44, up 7.90% from $6.73 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.83 and $2.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.26 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 119,794 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 73,226. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 66,252 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ravener Robert D, a EVP & Chief People Officer at the company, sold 38,659 shares worth $4.63 million at $119.84 per share on Apr 04. The EVP & Chief People Officer had earlier sold another 8,973 DG shares valued at $1.11 million on Apr 16. The shares were sold at $123.82 per share.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM), on the other hand, is trading around $5.05 with a market cap of $3.63B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tata Motors Limited having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 7.13 million shares worth more than $92.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 7.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 2.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.75 million and represent 3.25% of shares outstanding.