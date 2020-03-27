Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Evolent Health Inc. (EVH), Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) shares are -35.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 31.25% or $1.4 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +68.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.03% down YTD and -32.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 24.58% and -39.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 04, 2018, Piper Jaffray recommended the EVH stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Leerink Partners had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on October 05, 2018. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the EVH stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.44. The forecasts give the Evolent Health Inc. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.41% or 46.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -75.00% in the current quarter to -$0.13, up from the -$0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.36, up 13.60% from -$0.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.2 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 321,260 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 150,219 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

WILLIAMS FRANK J, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 35,000 shares worth $227850.0 at $6.51 per share on Dec 03. The President had earlier bought another 14,749 EVH shares valued at $99261.0 on Dec 04. The shares were bought at $6.73 per share. SAMET KENNETH A (Director) bought 7,200 shares at $7.04 per share on Aug 15 for a total of $50688.0 while D’Amato Michael, (Director) bought 15,000 shares on Aug 09 for $105450.0 with each share fetching $7.03.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC), on the other hand, is trading around $14.69 with a market cap of $1.74B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.16 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Commercial Metals Company (CMC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CMC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $115.63 million. This represented a 91.38% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.34 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.53 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (May 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.91 billion from $3.81 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $253.42 million, significantly higher than the -$352.89 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $156.82 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at Commercial Metals Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 503,936 shares. Insider sales totaled 163,110 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.55M shares after the latest sales, with 48.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.60% with a share float percentage of 117.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Commercial Metals Company having a total of 360 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.91 million shares worth more than $309.76 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $258.69 million and represent 9.79% of shares outstanding.