Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) shares are -50.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.81% or $2.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +52.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -53.25% down YTD and -51.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 23.14% and -40.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, Raymond James recommended the PXD stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 25, 2020. 36 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the PXD stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 36 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 27 recommend buying, with 5 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $74.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $143.52. The forecasts give the Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock a price target range of $246.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $63.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.78% or -18.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.90% in the current quarter to $1.81, down from the $1.83 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.45, up 1.10% from $8.18 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.57 and $2.69. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 103,007 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 50,563. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 74,994 and 20,825 in purchases and sales respectively.

THOMPSON J KENNETH, a Director at the company, bought 175 shares worth $17978.0 at $102.73 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 825 PXD shares valued at $84929.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $102.94 per share. KLEINMAN MARK H (EVP & General Counsel) sold 1,750 shares at $147.49 per share on Dec 20 for a total of $258108.0 while Black Bonnie S., (VP, Drilling) sold 500 shares on Dec 18 for $73147.0 with each share fetching $146.29.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT), on the other hand, is trading around $8.75 with a market cap of $1.43B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ESRT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.35 million. This represented a 99.31% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $194.93 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.10 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $232.59 million, significantly lower than the $279.02 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$17.66 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Empire State Realty Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 117.24k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.40% with a share float percentage of 163.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Empire State Realty Trust Inc. having a total of 294 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.11 million shares worth more than $336.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cohen & Steers Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $274.88 million and represent 10.81% of shares outstanding.