Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: United Technologies Corporation (UTX), The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) shares are -30.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.78% or $8.45 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -30.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 24.93% and -24.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 03, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the UTX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 31, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the UTX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $104.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $158.75. The forecasts give the United Technologies Corporation stock a price target range of $195.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $110.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.34% or 4.87%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.40% in the current quarter to $1.66, down from the $1.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.75, down -1.50% from $8.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.86 and $2.37. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 83 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 988,112 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 894,611. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 422,056 and 380,442 in purchases and sales respectively.

HAYES GREGORY, a Chairman, President and CEO at the company, sold 92,916 shares worth $14.35 million at $154.41 per share on Feb 12. The EVP & Chief HR Officer had earlier sold another 4,185 UTX shares valued at $584041.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $139.56 per share. Dumais Michael R (EVP, Operations & Strategy) sold 18,640 shares at $154.35 per share on Feb 12 for a total of $2.88 million while Gitlin David L., (President & CEO, Carrier) sold 51,491 shares on Feb 12 for $7.94 million with each share fetching $154.12.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), on the other hand, is trading around $24.77 with a market cap of $32.17B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.32 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at The Kraft Heinz Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 316,946 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,294 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.47M shares after the latest sales, with -72.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 315.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Kraft Heinz Company having a total of 1,325 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 325.63 million shares worth more than $10.46 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 26.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 56.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.8 billion and represent 4.60% of shares outstanding.