Dow Inc. (DOW) Vs. Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI): Updated Outlook

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) shares are -45.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.30% or -$0.7 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -45.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.55% and -31.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 25, 2020, Citigroup recommended the DOW stock is a Buy, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Sector Weight on March 26, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the DOW stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.63. The forecasts give the Dow Inc. stock a price target range of $56.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.0% or 1.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.40% in the current quarter to $0.56, down from the $0.98 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.4, down -7.90% from $3.49 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.77. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 65 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 833,647 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 253,634. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 185,596 and 144,513 in purchases and sales respectively.

BUSH WESLEY G, a Director at the company, bought 20,450 shares worth $503285.0 at $24.61 per share on Mar 12. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 20,000 DOW shares valued at $492166.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $24.61 per share. FETTIG JEFF M (Director) bought 8,100 shares at $24.62 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $199446.0 while FETTIG JEFF M, (Director) bought 15,000 shares on Feb 28 for $571950.0 with each share fetching $38.13.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI), on the other hand, is trading around $8.95 with a market cap of $3.12B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.94 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at Hanesbrands Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 1,309,347 shares. Insider sales totaled 488,025 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.37M shares after the latest sales, with 29.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 348.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hanesbrands Inc. having a total of 842 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 43.72 million shares worth more than $649.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 25.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $385.25 million and represent 7.25% of shares outstanding.