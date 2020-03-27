Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) up -34.48% since start of the year

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is -27.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.17 and a high of $35.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The ELAN stock was last observed hovering at around $19.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.8% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.63% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 20.67% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.42, the stock is -5.12% and -22.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.17 million and changing 9.17% at the moment leaves the stock -25.28% off its SMA200. ELAN registered -34.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.54.

The stock witnessed a -25.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.22%, and is 22.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.51% over the week and 7.81% over the month.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) has around 5760 employees, a market worth around $8.15B and $3.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 115.78 and Fwd P/E is 17.67. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.20% and -39.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Analyst Forecasts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $784.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.50% year-over-year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Top Institutional Holders

569 institutions hold shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN), with 694.84k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 96.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 380.51M, and float is at 380.51M with Short Float at 4.22%. Institutions hold 96.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.08 million shares valued at $1.0 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.55% of the ELAN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 33.38 million shares valued at $983.18 million to account for 8.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 30.93 million shares representing 7.76% and valued at over $910.96 million, while Primecap Management Company holds 7.68% of the shares totaling 30.6 million with a market value of $901.12 million.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOOVER R DAVID, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOOVER R DAVID bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $21.97 per share for a total of $263640.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Harrington Michael J (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $23.84 per share for $95360.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16799.0 shares of the ELAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, BILBREY JOHN P (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $25.15 for $75450.0. The insider now directly holds 14,642 shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN).