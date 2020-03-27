Exploring Strategic Opportunities: 8×8 Inc. (EGHT), Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)

8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) shares are -9.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.98% or -$1.44 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -9.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.82% and -15.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the EGHT stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 26, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the EGHT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.75. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 30.11.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.14, down from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.62, up 25.90% from -$0.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.16 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 779,046 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 431,931. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 131,220 and 117,332 in purchases and sales respectively.

MARTIN BRYAN R, a Chief Technology Officer at the company, sold 78,567 shares worth $1.61 million at $20.45 per share on Feb 11. The EVP, Chief Product Officer had earlier sold another 7,981 EGHT shares valued at $113011.0 on Mar 20. The shares were sold at $14.16 per share. Zinn Matthew (SVP-GC, Secretary and CPO) sold 12,824 shares at $20.30 per share on Feb 10 for a total of $260359.0 while Verma Vikram, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 5,825 shares on Dec 13 for $98724.0 with each share fetching $16.95.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE), on the other hand, is trading around $0.24 with a market cap of $130.30M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.94 and spell out a more modest performance – a 93.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.70% with a share float percentage of 545.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baytex Energy Corp. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.99 million shares worth more than $21.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Luminus Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 14.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.66 million and represent 2.54% of shares outstanding.