Exploring Strategic Opportunities: CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) shares are -47.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.03% or $0.26 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -48.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.99% and -41.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 29, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the CX stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Loop Capital had Initiated the stock as a Hold on December 19, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $1.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.21. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 61.8.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -300.00% in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.32, up 2.50% from $0.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.42 for the next year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), on the other hand, is trading around $14.16 with a market cap of $4.68B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.28 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 61 times at ON Semiconductor Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 769,920 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,102,100 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 51 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -41.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.45M shares after the latest sales, with 10.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ON Semiconductor Corporation having a total of 641 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 41.34 million shares worth more than $1.01 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Janus Henderson Group PLC held 10.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 38.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $948.33 million and represent 9.46% of shares outstanding.