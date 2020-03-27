Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are -13.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.71% or $7.18 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -12.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 29.67% and -15.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 23, 2020, Needham recommended the LULU stock is a Buy, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on March 24, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the LULU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $200.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $186.00. The forecasts give the Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock a price target range of $330.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $148.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.15% or -35.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.30% in the current quarter to $0.71, up from the $0.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.64, up 14.70% from $3.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.84 and $1.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 58 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 115 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,763,570 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,768,538. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 375,268 and 380,487 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wilson Dennis J., a Director by deputization at the company, sold 35,725 shares worth $7.91 million at $221.35 per share on Mar 05. The Director by deputization had earlier sold another 173,544 LULU shares valued at $25.0 million on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $144.04 per share. Wilson Dennis J. (Director by deputization) sold 34,931 shares at $226.16 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $7.9 million while Wilson Dennis J., (Director by deputization) sold 34,234 shares on Mar 03 for $7.9 million with each share fetching $230.76.

CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.37 with a market cap of $7.80M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 97.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at CHF Solutions Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.61k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.90% with a share float percentage of 20.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CHF Solutions Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company.