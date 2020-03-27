Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Mastercard Incorporated (MA), J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) shares are -11.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.61% or $6.7 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -11.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 15.86% and -11.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the MA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Macquarie had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on January 21, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $263.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $344.24. The forecasts give the Mastercard Incorporated stock a price target range of $383.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $240.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.28% or -9.66%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.80% in the current quarter to $1.82, up from the $1.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.28, up 6.60% from $7.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.2 and $2.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 75 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 116 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 668,895 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,615,355. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 247,805 and 876,775 in purchases and sales respectively.

Madabhushi Venkata R, a Chief Marketing Officer at the company, sold 954 shares worth $319590.0 at $335.00 per share on Feb 11. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 MA shares valued at $265000.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $265.00 per share. Mastercard Foundation (10% Owner) sold 38,539 shares at $333.11 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $12.84 million while Mastercard Foundation, (10% Owner) sold 38,536 shares on Feb 10 for $12.64 million with each share fetching $328.11.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP), on the other hand, is trading around $0.40 with a market cap of $103.95M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.96 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at J. C. Penney Company Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 39,207 shares. Insider sales totaled 793,729 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 14.39M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with J. C. Penney Company Inc. having a total of 280 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 44.42 million shares worth more than $49.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 18.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.26 million and represent 5.64% of shares outstanding.