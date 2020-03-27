Exploring Strategic Opportunities: PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE), Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK)

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) shares are -70.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.38% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -70.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 20.96% and -57.75% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the PDCE stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on March 19, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $7.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.58. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 72.74.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to $0.28, up from the $0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.48, up 56.00% from $0.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.76 and $0.75. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 519,928 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 68,511. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 500,158 and 54,674 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ellis Mark E, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $92500.0 at $18.50 per share on Mar 02. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 PDCE shares valued at $87500.0 on Mar 03. The shares were bought at $17.50 per share. Crisafio Anthony J (Director) sold 3,850 shares at $24.83 per share on Jan 15 for a total of $95596.0 while Crisafio Anthony J, (Director) sold 1,500 shares on Sep 16 for $52635.0 with each share fetching $35.09.

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK), on the other hand, is trading around $5.38 with a market cap of $574.96M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Newmark Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 9,405 shares. Insider sales totaled 59,133 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.47M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Newmark Group Inc. having a total of 301 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.14 million shares worth more than $297.95 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 10.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $139.14 million and represent 6.62% of shares outstanding.