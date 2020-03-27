Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA), Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) shares are -47.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.00% or $0.22 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -46.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 39.83% and -47.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2020, Mizuho recommended the SBRA stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 23, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $11.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.79. The forecasts give the Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.2% or -49.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.2, up from the -$0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.78, up 4.10% from $0.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.11 and $0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.82 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 77 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 503,894 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 398,888. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 310,812 and 211,888 in purchases and sales respectively.

FOSTER MICHAEL J, a Director at the company, bought 3,200 shares worth $24800.0 at $7.75 per share on Mar 16. The Director had earlier bought another 9,675 SBRA shares valued at $74629.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $7.71 per share. MATROS RICHARD K (Chairman, CEO and President) sold 113,000 shares at $24.05 per share on Nov 04 for a total of $2.72 million while Lewis Raymond J, (Director) sold 58,000 shares on Aug 26 for $1.25 million with each share fetching $21.47.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK), on the other hand, is trading around $32.49 with a market cap of $4.15B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $65.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 64 times at Alaska Air Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 67,329 shares. Insider sales totaled 43,868 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 34 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 534.67k shares after the latest sales, with 14.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.50% with a share float percentage of 122.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alaska Air Group Inc. having a total of 717 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.53 million shares worth more than $916.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 8.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $600.06 million and represent 7.21% of shares outstanding.