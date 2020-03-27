Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN), Equity Residential (EQR)

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE: INN) shares are -64.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.05% or $0.21 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -64.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 40.97% and -55.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 25, 2019, CapitalOne recommended the INN stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, CapitalOne had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 13, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the INN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.36. The forecasts give the Summit Hotel Properties Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.58% or -45.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 200.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.26, down -5.00% from $0.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.1 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 668,136 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 281,578. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 627,681 and 241,578 in purchases and sales respectively.

The EVP and COO had earlier sold another 40,000 INN shares valued at $464000.0 on Sep 10. The shares were sold at $11.60 per share.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), on the other hand, is trading around $59.23 with a market cap of $22.13B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $84.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at Equity Residential over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 470,588 shares. Insider sales totaled 270,259 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.85M shares after the latest sales, with 3.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.00% with a share float percentage of 366.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equity Residential having a total of 887 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48.24 million shares worth more than $3.9 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 41.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.33 billion and represent 11.07% of shares outstanding.