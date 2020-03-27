Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) stock Surged by 7.12 yesterday

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is -15.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.50 and a high of $125.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The FISV stock was last observed hovering at around $91.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.49% off its average median price target of $133.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.73% off the consensus price target high of $152.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -11.01% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.69, the stock is -0.15% and -12.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.61 million and changing 7.12% at the moment leaves the stock -8.55% off its SMA200. FISV registered 11.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $107.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $110.38.

The stock witnessed a -13.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.24%, and is 15.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.54% over the week and 8.01% over the month.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has around 44000 employees, a market worth around $63.58B and $10.19B in sales. and $10.19B in sales Current P/E ratio is 54.00 and Fwd P/E is 16.72. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.91% and -21.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fiserv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.05 with sales reaching $3.63B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 141.60% in year-over-year returns.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Top Institutional Holders

1,586 institutions hold shares in Fiserv Inc. (FISV), with 4.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 94.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 650.88M, and float is at 563.80M with Short Float at 2.40%. Institutions hold 94.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 110.43 million shares valued at $12.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.26% of the FISV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 54.89 million shares valued at $6.35 billion to account for 8.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 45.82 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $5.3 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.37% of the shares totaling 43.23 million with a market value of $5.0 billion.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at Fiserv Inc. (FISV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by YABUKI JEFFERY W, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that YABUKI JEFFERY W sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $80.36 per share for a total of $1.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 395537.0 shares.

Fiserv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that YABUKI JEFFERY W (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $123.20 per share for $3.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 393233.0 shares of the FISV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Simons Doyle (Director) disposed off 13,728 shares at an average price of $122.50 for $1.68 million. The insider now directly holds 77,105 shares of Fiserv Inc. (FISV).

Fiserv Inc. (FISV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is trading 9.74% up over the past 12 months. Visa Inc. (V) is 9.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.41% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.68.