Fox Corporation (FOX) And PPD Inc. (PPD) Saying Scary Stuff?

By Richard Addington

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) shares are -32.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.40% or $1.26 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -32.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.12% and -24.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

3 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.50. The forecasts give the Fox Corporation stock a price target range of $48.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.75% or -17.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 27.60% in the current quarter to $0.49, down from the $0.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.56 and $0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,703,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 617,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Chief Legal and Policy Officer had earlier sold another 17,000 FOX shares valued at $625600.0 on Dec 12. The shares were sold at $36.80 per share.

PPD Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD), on the other hand, is trading around $19.91 with a market cap of $6.78B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.54 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at PPD Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.91M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.71% with a share float percentage of 340.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PPD Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company.

