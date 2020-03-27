Frontline Ltd. (FRO) And Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Saying Scary Stuff?

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares are -32.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.31% or $0.95 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -30.47% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 24.75% and 18.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, DNB Markets recommended the FRO stock is a Hold, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 24, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the FRO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.20. The forecasts give the Frontline Ltd. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.83% or 0.91%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -21.70% in the current quarter to $0.9, up from the -$0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.42, up 70.40% from $0.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.11 for the next year.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), on the other hand, is trading around $1161.75 with a market cap of $791.05B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1614.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $51.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 129 times at Alphabet Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 245,685 shares. Insider sales totaled 153,991 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 99 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -69.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 38.93M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.59% with a share float percentage of 617.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alphabet Inc. having a total of 3,305 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.63 million shares worth more than $30.26 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.7 billion and represent 5.86% of shares outstanding.