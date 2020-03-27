Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) And The Chemours Company (CC) Saying Scary Stuff?

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares are -80.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.24% or -$0.06 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -81.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.48% and -42.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the GPOR stock is a Underweight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 25, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the GPOR stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.89. The forecasts give the Gulfport Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $6.95 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 91.65% or -132.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -72.20% in the current quarter to -$0.04, down from the $0.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.41, down -30.10% from $0.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.27 and $0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,343,854 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 98,540. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 193,311 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Craine Patrick K., a General Counsel and Corp. Sec. at the company, bought 15,000 shares worth $36300.0 at $2.42 per share on Aug 30. The President & CEO had earlier bought another 40,000 GPOR shares valued at $97600.0 on Aug 30. The shares were bought at $2.44 per share.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), on the other hand, is trading around $10.82 with a market cap of $1.77B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.55 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at The Chemours Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 492,056 shares. Insider sales totaled 306,430 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.58M shares after the latest sales, with 20.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.50% with a share float percentage of 162.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Chemours Company having a total of 549 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 23.77 million shares worth more than $430.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $274.53 million and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.