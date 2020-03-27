Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) And PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Among Headliners

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) shares are -25.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.24% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -22.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 22.83% and -33.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 28, 2018, Macquarie recommended the HMY stock is a Underperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 21, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $2.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.63. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 41.9.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP), on the other hand, is trading around $120.26 with a market cap of $172.21B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $144.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 62 times at PepsiCo Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 254,106 shares. Insider sales totaled 78,411 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.1M shares after the latest sales, with 8.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.60% with a share float percentage of 1.39B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PepsiCo Inc. having a total of 3,130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 114.67 million shares worth more than $15.67 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 106.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.54 billion and represent 7.58% of shares outstanding.