Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares are 14.48% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.84% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 15.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.75% and -21.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, ROTH Capital recommended the BLDP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the BLDP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.54. The forecasts give the Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.62% or -2.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.00% in the current quarter to -$0.04, down from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.16, up 0.70% from -$0.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.08 for the next year.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), on the other hand, is trading around $6.82 with a market cap of $745.22M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $Basic Materials per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Service Properties Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 6,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.30%.