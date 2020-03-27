Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Olin Corporation (OLN), Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM)

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) shares are -30.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.36% or $0.16 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -32.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.84% and -27.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 26, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the OLN stock is a Underperform, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Sector Weight on March 26, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the OLN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.21. The forecasts give the Olin Corporation stock a price target range of $28.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.36% or -70.57%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 127.30% in the current quarter to -$0.25, down from the $0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.11, down -4.00% from $0.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.3 and $0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.89 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 251,803 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 82,555. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 81,295 and 14,218 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sutton Scott McDougald, a Director at the company, bought 15,000 shares worth $234882.0 at $15.66 per share on Aug 23. The EVP, Synergies & Systems had earlier sold another 9,000 OLN shares valued at $151770.0 on Nov 20. The shares were sold at $16.86 per share. Alderman Heidi S (Director) bought 2,000 shares at $16.69 per share on Aug 21 for a total of $33374.0 while Smith Vince J, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Aug 12 for $85000.0 with each share fetching $17.00.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE:ZOM), on the other hand, is trading around $0.17 with a market cap of $21.00M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 62.37M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 57.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.50% with a share float percentage of 66.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company.