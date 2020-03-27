Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About The Western Union Company (WU), Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) shares are -22.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.90% or $1.52 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -23.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.44% and -12.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the WU stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Initiated the stock as a Underperform on January 24, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the WU stock is a “Hold. 6 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.35. The forecasts give the The Western Union Company stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.03% or -22.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -9.30% in the current quarter to $0.6, up from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.96, down -5.00% from $1.92 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.43 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.91 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,117,237 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,515,202. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 855,146 and 245,691 in purchases and sales respectively.

Molnar Jacqueline D, a Chief Trans Off. & Glbl Compl. at the company, sold 2,075 shares worth $50111.0 at $24.15 per share on Feb 26. The Chief Trans Off. & Glbl Compl. had earlier sold another 969 WU shares valued at $22287.0 on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $23.00 per share. Molnar Jacqueline D (Chief Trans Off. & Glbl Compl.) sold 9,067 shares at $25.20 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $228488.0 while Siegmund Jan, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Feb 14 for $262100.0 with each share fetching $26.21.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), on the other hand, is trading around $71.10 with a market cap of $4.13B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $97.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 72 times at Beyond Meat Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 33 times and accounting for 1,210,048 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,709,946 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.52M shares after the latest sales, with 1,036.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.60% with a share float percentage of 50.05M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beyond Meat Inc. having a total of 350 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are KPCB XIV Associates, LLC with over 3.42 million shares worth more than $258.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, KPCB XIV Associates, LLC held 5.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $229.98 million and represent 4.92% of shares outstanding.