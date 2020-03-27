Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares are 7.19% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.95% or $0.18 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 11.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.14% and 44.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 18, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the UNFI stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 19, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the UNFI stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.20. The forecasts give the United Natural Foods Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 21.75% or -87.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.50% in the current quarter to $0.49, down from the $0.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.28, up 13.00% from $2.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 43 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 282,699 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 62,266. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 91,273 and 10,434 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bates Ann Torre, a Director at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $109600.0 at $5.48 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier bought another 4,000 UNFI shares valued at $21720.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $5.43 per share. Muehlbauer James L (Director) bought 30,000 shares at $6.91 per share on Oct 18 for a total of $207300.0 while ROY PETER, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Oct 07 for $75000.0 with each share fetching $7.50.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT), on the other hand, is trading around $15.12 with a market cap of $1.01B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.69 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 140,808 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.11M shares after the latest sales, with 14.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. having a total of 289 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.24 million shares worth more than $328.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $228.1 million and represent 10.00% of shares outstanding.