Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA), Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares are -65.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -26.57% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -60.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 92.36% and -70.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.00. The forecasts give the XpresSpa Group Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 98.72% or 98.72%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.30% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$8.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO), on the other hand, is trading around $0.70 with a market cap of $323.69M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 1,628,807 shares. Insider sales totaled 51,011 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 951.5k shares after the latest sales, with -241.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.78% with a share float percentage of 461.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. having a total of 486 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 105.01 million shares worth more than $300.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Allianz Asset Management GmbH held 22.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 31.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89.6 million and represent 6.72% of shares outstanding.