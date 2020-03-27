Heat Check: BRF S.A. (BRFS) Vs. CSX Corporation (CSX)

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) shares are -63.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.95% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -62.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.38% and -50.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 16, 2019, HSBC Securities recommended the BRFS stock is a Buy, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 24, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the BRFS stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.28. The forecasts give the BRF S.A. stock a price target range of $10.80 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.51. The two limits represent an upside potential of 70.46% or 9.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 40.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.21, down -13.10% from $0.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.29 for the next year.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), on the other hand, is trading around $58.57 with a market cap of $45.39B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $75.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at CSX Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 85,014 shares. Insider sales totaled 38,175,383 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.24M shares after the latest sales, with -73.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.90% with a share float percentage of 772.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CSX Corporation having a total of 1,583 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 64.75 million shares worth more than $4.69 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 56.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.11 billion and represent 7.34% of shares outstanding.