Heat Check: HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Vs. Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) shares are -22.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.45% or $0.43 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -22.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.61% and -15.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Exane BNP Paribas recommended the HSBC stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 16, 2020. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the HSBC stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $34.60. The forecasts give the HSBC Holdings plc stock a price target range of $34.60 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.60. The two limits represent an upside potential of 12.92% or 12.92%.

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY), on the other hand, is trading around $2.40 with a market cap of $1.17B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Colony Capital Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 4,461,642 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,387,968 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.97M shares after the latest sales, with 81.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.20% with a share float percentage of 477.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Colony Capital Inc. having a total of 381 institutions that hold shares in the company.