Heat Check: IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Vs. Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) shares are -28.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.41% or $5.67 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -28.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 21.99% and -26.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the IQV stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $110.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $179.65. The forecasts give the IQVIA Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $200.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $127.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.73% or 12.95%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.20% in the current quarter to $1.62, up from the $1.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.11, up 5.90% from $6.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.07 and $1.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 421,066 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 7,530,666. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 150,146 and 4,008,499 in purchases and sales respectively.

Knightly Kevin C, sold 5,688 shares worth $939032.0 at $165.09 per share on Feb 19. The insider had earlier sold another 2,191 IQV shares valued at $358075.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $163.43 per share. STAUB W RICHARD sold 14,550 shares at $163.77 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $2.38 million while TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis, (Director) sold 2,996,172 shares on Feb 13 for $492.27 million with each share fetching $164.30.

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), on the other hand, is trading around $18.79 with a market cap of $1.74B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.81 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 68 times at Redfin Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 251,617 shares. Insider sales totaled 420,618 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.45M shares after the latest sales, with -4.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 87.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Redfin Corporation having a total of 239 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.21 million shares worth more than $236.94 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the investment firm holding over 8.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $169.16 million and represent 8.59% of shares outstanding.