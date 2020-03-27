Heat Check: Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) Vs. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI) shares are -85.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.87% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -85.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.35% and -64.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Raymond James recommended the LPI stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, MKM Partners had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $0.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.13. The forecasts give the Laredo Petroleum Inc. stock a price target range of $5.54 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 92.78% or -60.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to $0.21, down from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.75, down -26.90% from $0.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,288,927 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 754,145. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,929,309 and 71,784 in purchases and sales respectively.

Albrecht William E, a Director at the company, bought 100,000 shares worth $99485.0 at $0.99 per share on Feb 28. The President & CEO had earlier bought another 100,000 LPI shares valued at $100000.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $1.00 per share.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC), on the other hand, is trading around $18.48 with a market cap of $1.54B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.12 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.95 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at Tenet Healthcare Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 680,303 shares. Insider sales totaled 187,975 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.68M shares after the latest sales, with 57.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenet Healthcare Corporation having a total of 364 institutions that hold shares in the company.