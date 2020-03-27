Heat Check: Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Vs. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) shares are -89.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.73% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -88.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.93% and -79.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 24, 2020, Barclays recommended the OAS stock is a Underweight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 25, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the OAS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 7 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.65. The forecasts give the Oasis Petroleum Inc. stock a price target range of $8.70 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.40. The two limits represent an upside potential of 96.09% or 15.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 66.70% in the current quarter to -$0.11, down from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.54, down -24.30% from $0.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.27 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.59 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,356,895 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 568,322. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,228,647 and 502,729 in purchases and sales respectively.

Reid Taylor L, a President and COO at the company, bought 45,060 shares worth $124366.0 at $2.76 per share on Aug 14. The President and COO had earlier bought another 23,188 OAS shares valued at $64231.0 on Aug 14. The shares were bought at $2.77 per share. Nusz Thomas B (Chairman and CEO) bought 30,000 shares at $2.76 per share on Aug 14 for a total of $82800.0 while Hagale John E, (Director) bought 30,000 shares on Aug 08 for $85500.0 with each share fetching $2.85.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK), on the other hand, is trading around $9.93 with a market cap of $1.93B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.81 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 55 times at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 779,357 shares. Insider sales totaled 212,590 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.6M shares after the latest sales, with 94.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. having a total of 451 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.55 million shares worth more than $971.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 36.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $952.14 million and represent 15.34% of shares outstanding.