Heat Check: Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Vs. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM)

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares are -68.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.97% or -$0.28 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -69.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.46% and -48.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, The Benchmark Company recommended the BTU stock is a Hold, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $2.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.33. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 69.56.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 83.20% in the current quarter to -$0.82, down from the $1.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.91, down -21.20% from $0.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.53 and -$0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.93 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dorch A. Verona, a EVP,CLO,Govt Affairs&Corp Sec at the company, sold 2,352 shares worth $19333.0 at $8.22 per share on Feb 12. The EVP & COO had earlier sold another 662 BTU shares valued at $5442.0 on Feb 12. The shares were sold at $8.22 per share. Richard Paul V. (SVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 152 shares at $8.22 per share on Feb 12 for a total of $1249.0 while Kellow Glenn L, (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 2,968 shares on Feb 12 for $24397.0 with each share fetching $8.22.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM), on the other hand, is trading around $2.90 with a market cap of $1.60B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.69 and spell out a more modest performance – a 72.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 94.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.30% with a share float percentage of 291.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LATAM Airlines Group S.A. having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company.