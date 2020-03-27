Heat Check: Textron Inc. (TXT) Vs. Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD)

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) shares are -34.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.29% or $3.2 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +44.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.28% down YTD and -35.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.85% and -30.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 22, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the TXT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $29.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.17. The forecasts give the Textron Inc. stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.03% or -16.92%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.80% in the current quarter to $0.54, down from the $0.76 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.29, up 0.10% from $3.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.2 and $0.89. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 96,526 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 34,680. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 96,526 and 34,680 in purchases and sales respectively.

The VP and Corporate Controller had earlier sold another 1,500 TXT shares valued at $61350.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $40.90 per share.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD), on the other hand, is trading around $20.60 with a market cap of $4.43B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

STLD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $135.24 million. This represented a 94.25% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.35 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.57 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $8.28 billion from $7.94 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $262.17 million while total current assets were at $4.25 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.4 billion, significantly lower than the $1.42 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $944.35 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 75 times at Steel Dynamics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 53 times and accounting for 375,534 shares. Insider sales totaled 175,804 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 31.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.87M shares after the latest sales, with 3.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.80% with a share float percentage of 202.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Steel Dynamics Inc. having a total of 714 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 24.7 million shares worth more than $871.04 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 21.53 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $759.5 million and represent 9.69% of shares outstanding.