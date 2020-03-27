Heat Check: The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Vs. SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) shares are -59.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.22% or $0.71 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -56.99% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.20% and -48.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 18, 2020, Nomura recommended the REAL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Needham had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 23, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $7.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.69. The forecasts give the The RealReal Inc. stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.06% or 48.93%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1, up 30.70% from -$1.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.33 and -$0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 42,718,387 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,105,517. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 872,180 and 1,101,628 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ibrahim Maha Saleh, a Director at the company, sold 3,000 shares worth $36098.0 at $12.03 per share on Mar 11. The Chief Technology Officer had earlier sold another 31,557 REAL shares valued at $218025.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $6.91 per share. Wainwright Julie (CEO, President and Chairperson) sold 30,000 shares at $11.93 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $357840.0 while Sahi Levesque Rati, (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,478 shares on Feb 26 for $23011.0 with each share fetching $15.57.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB), on the other hand, is trading around $0.55 with a market cap of $6.16M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 16.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.90% with a share float percentage of 11.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SuperCom Ltd. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company.