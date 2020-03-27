Here are the top Institutional holders of India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) shares

India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSE: IGC) is -0.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $2.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The IGC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $3.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.05 offered by analysts, but current levels are 79.67% higher than the price target low of $3.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.62, the stock is 52.22% and 15.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.6 million and changing 65.96% at the moment leaves the stock -30.99% off its SMA200. IGC registered -70.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4829 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7386.

The stock witnessed a 26.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.19%, and is 93.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.46% over the week and 17.06% over the month.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $23.06M and $5.60M in sales. and $5.60M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 137.26% and -74.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.90%).

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) Analyst Forecasts

India Globalization Capital Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.00% this year.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC), with 5.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.78% while institutional investors hold 4.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.96M, and float is at 33.51M with Short Float at 5.97%. Institutions hold 4.04% of the Float.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) that is trading -66.97% down over the past 12 months. Sterling Construction Company Inc. (STRL) is -23.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.44% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.53.