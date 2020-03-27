News

Here are the top Institutional holders of India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) shares

By Andrew Francis

India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSE: IGC) is -0.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $2.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The IGC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $3.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.05 offered by analysts, but current levels are 79.67% higher than the price target low of $3.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.62, the stock is 52.22% and 15.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.6 million and changing 65.96% at the moment leaves the stock -30.99% off its SMA200. IGC registered -70.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4829 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7386.

The stock witnessed a 26.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.19%, and is 93.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.46% over the week and 17.06% over the month.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $23.06M and $5.60M in sales. and $5.60M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 137.26% and -74.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.90%).

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) Analyst Forecasts

India Globalization Capital Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.00% this year.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC), with 5.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.78% while institutional investors hold 4.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.96M, and float is at 33.51M with Short Float at 5.97%. Institutions hold 4.04% of the Float.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) that is trading -66.97% down over the past 12 months. Sterling Construction Company Inc. (STRL) is -23.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.44% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.53.

News

Heat Check: BRF S.A. (BRFS) Vs. CSX Corporation (CSX)

Andrew Francis - 0
BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) shares are -63.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.95% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
News

A focus on opportunistic stocks: F.N.B. Corporation (FNB), Tellurian Inc. (TELL)

Richard Addington - 0
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) shares are -40.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.76% or $0.79 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
News

This Could Be A Brutal Week For Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY), Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) shares are -43.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.89% or $0.8 higher in the latest...
Read more

Read More

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Vs. PTC Inc. (PTC): Those Ticking Clocks

News Sue Brooks - 0
ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) shares are -23.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.61% or $0.3 higher in the latest...
Read more

These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: NIKE Inc. (NKE), CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

News Sue Brooks - 0
NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) shares are -31.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.57% or $3.05 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Recent

Dissecting Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) top performing stock: Get the Stats

News Sue Brooks - 0
Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is -39.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.56 and a high...
Read more

Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Rite Aid Corporation (RAD), Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Companies Sue Brooks - 0
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares are 19.20% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.79% or $1.49 higher in the latest...
Read more

Analysts suggest Avantor Inc. (AVTR) could spike -45% in a year

Finance Sue Brooks - 0
Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) is -43.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.66 and a high of...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us