Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) is -4.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.10 and a high of $95.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The BAX stock was last observed hovering at around $73.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.6%.

Currently trading at $80.17, the stock is -0.45% and -7.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.4 million and changing 8.97% at the moment leaves the stock -5.18% off its SMA200. BAX registered 1.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.89.

The stock witnessed a -7.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.34%, and is 2.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.41% over the week and 6.88% over the month.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $44.00B and $11.16B in sales. and $11.16B in sales Current P/E ratio is 29.77 and Fwd P/E is 20.00. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.02% and -15.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Analyst Forecasts

Baxter International Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $2.76B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.70% in year-over-year returns.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Top Institutional Holders

1,545 institutions hold shares in Baxter International Inc. (BAX), with 608.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 87.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 548.86M, and float is at 506.62M with Short Float at 0.98%. Institutions hold 86.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 40.8 million shares valued at $3.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.04% of the BAX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 39.3 million shares valued at $3.29 billion to account for 7.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 31.23 million shares representing 6.16% and valued at over $2.61 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.71% of the shares totaling 23.87 million with a market value of $2.0 billion.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Baxter International Inc. (BAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FORSYTH JOHN D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FORSYTH JOHN D sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $76.70 per share for a total of $115050.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31638.0 shares.

Baxter International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that FORSYTH JOHN D (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $83.64 per share for $125460.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31578.0 shares of the BAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, Frye Andrew (SVP, President, APAC) disposed off 3,332 shares at an average price of $88.00 for $293216.0. The insider now directly holds 16,391 shares of Baxter International Inc. (BAX).

Baxter International Inc. (BAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 5.32% up over the past 12 months. Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is 33.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.08% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.94.