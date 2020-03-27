Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is -2.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.46 and a high of $45.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The PDD stock was last observed hovering at around $37.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $280.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.85% off the consensus price target high of $517.93 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 74.64% higher than the price target low of $145.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.01, the stock is 5.53% and 2.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.2 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 13.75% off its SMA200. PDD registered 56.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.62.

The stock witnessed a 7.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.71%, and is 9.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.11% over the week and 5.92% over the month.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has around 3683 employees, a market worth around $40.44B and $4.28B in sales. and $4.28B in sales Fwd P/E is 38.35. Profit margin for the company is -23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.49% and -18.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.80%).

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.82 with sales reaching $4.66B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 51.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 677.80% in year-over-year returns.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Top Institutional Holders

367 institutions hold shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), with 15.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.34% while institutional investors hold 29.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 354.39M with Short Float at 8.63%. Institutions hold 29.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 21.25 million shares valued at $803.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.83% of the PDD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 16.95 million shares valued at $641.2 million to account for 19.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hsbc Holdings Plc which holds 11.8 million shares representing 13.79% and valued at over $446.46 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 11.69% of the shares totaling 10.01 million with a market value of $378.61 million.