Here is a breakdown of the Qudian Inc. (QD) stock performance

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is -54.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.21 and a high of $9.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The QD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $12.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.85% off the consensus price target high of $23.18 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 73.76% higher than the price target low of $8.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.12, the stock is 2.54% and -18.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.26 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -63.67% off its SMA200. QD registered -56.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2671 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.7636.

The stock witnessed a -12.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.21%, and is 52.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.41% over the week and 16.09% over the month.

Qudian Inc. (QD) has around 1154 employees, a market worth around $521.92M and $1.24B in sales. and $1.24B in sales Current P/E ratio is 1.16 and Fwd P/E is 2.24. Profit margin for the company is 37.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.21% and -76.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Qudian Inc. (QD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qudian Inc. (QD) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qudian Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $1.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 293.80% in year-over-year returns.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Top Institutional Holders

240 institutions hold shares in Qudian Inc. (QD), with 52.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.44% while institutional investors hold 73.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 246.19M, and float is at 151.63M with Short Float at 14.92%. Institutions hold 58.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.92 million shares valued at $42.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.69% of the QD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 7.76 million shares valued at $36.57 million to account for 18.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 7.33 million shares representing 17.01% and valued at over $34.55 million, while Citigroup Inc. holds 14.28% of the shares totaling 6.16 million with a market value of $29.0 million.

Qudian Inc. (QD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) that is trading -19.38% down over the past 12 months. Navient Corporation (NAVI) is -30.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.59% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.17.