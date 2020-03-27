Here is a breakdown of the The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) stock performance

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) is -48.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.40 and a high of $6.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The RBS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $4.97 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.49% off the consensus price target high of $10.49 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 2.74% higher than the price target low of $3.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.20, the stock is -6.61% and -30.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.26 million and changing 4.90% at the moment leaves the stock -37.70% off its SMA200. RBS registered -50.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3989 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.3959.

The stock witnessed a -32.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.47%, and is 20.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.40% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) has around 62900 employees, a market worth around $21.43B and $13.21B in sales. and $13.21B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.32 and Fwd P/E is 18.39. Profit margin for the company is 27.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.44% and -52.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.50% this year.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Top Institutional Holders

124 institutions hold shares in The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS), with institutional investors hold 0.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.70B, and float is at 2.29B with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 0.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 5.42 million shares valued at $34.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.00% of the RBS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 4.81 million shares valued at $31.01 million to account for 9.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 3.75 million shares representing 7.61% and valued at over $24.15 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 5.87% of the shares totaling 2.89 million with a market value of $18.61 million.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is trading -21.25% down over the past 12 months. Barclays PLC (BCS) is -37.18% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.26% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.01.