Hologic Inc. (HOLX) up -27.48% since start of the year

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is -34.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.49 and a high of $55.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The HOLX stock was last observed hovering at around $32.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.76% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.84% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 20.88% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.02, the stock is -14.68% and -28.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.31 million and changing 5.46% at the moment leaves the stock -30.75% off its SMA200. HOLX registered -27.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.25.

The stock witnessed a -29.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.31%, and is 6.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.17% over the week and 8.21% over the month.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) has around 6478 employees, a market worth around $9.11B and $3.39B in sales. and $3.39B in sales Current P/E ratio is 111.18 and Fwd P/E is 11.97. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.43% and -38.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hologic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $774.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.40% year-over-year.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Top Institutional Holders

763 institutions hold shares in Hologic Inc. (HOLX), with 845.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 98.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 267.89M, and float is at 262.46M with Short Float at 1.28%. Institutions hold 98.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 44.09 million shares valued at $2.3 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.75% of the HOLX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 30.14 million shares valued at $1.57 billion to account for 11.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 22.0 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $1.15 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 5.21% of the shares totaling 13.72 million with a market value of $716.07 million.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Hologic Inc. (HOLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CRAWFORD SALLY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CRAWFORD SALLY sold 11,146 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $44.08 per share for a total of $491317.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158797.0 shares.

Hologic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that MACMILLAN STEPHEN P (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 194,396 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $53.54 per share for $10.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.7 million shares of the HOLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Griffin John M. (General Counsel) disposed off 19,624 shares at an average price of $52.86 for $1.04 million. The insider now directly holds 95,307 shares of Hologic Inc. (HOLX).

Hologic Inc. (HOLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading -2.52% down over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is 5.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.35% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.92.