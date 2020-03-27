Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) Vs. Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM): Which Is Riskier?

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) shares are -25.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.40% or $0.12 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -26.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.89% and -11.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 13, 2019, CLSA recommended the HTHT stock is a Buy, while earlier, CLSA had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on February 05, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $29.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $267.43. The forecasts give the Huazhu Group Limited stock a price target range of $323.69 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $188.80. The two limits represent an upside potential of 90.77% or 84.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -30.50% in the current quarter to $1.39, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.13, up 685.30% from $0.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.82 and -$1.82. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.23 for the next year.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM), on the other hand, is trading around $0.69 with a market cap of $2.28M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 52.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.86% with a share float percentage of 2.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Castor Maritime Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 83396.0 shares worth more than $154282.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the investment firm holding over 33222.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61460.0 and represent 1.38% of shares outstanding.