Finance

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) Vs. Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM): Which Is Riskier?

By Winifred Gerald

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) shares are -25.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.40% or $0.12 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -26.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.89% and -11.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 13, 2019, CLSA recommended the HTHT stock is a Buy, while earlier, CLSA had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on February 05, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $29.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $267.43. The forecasts give the Huazhu Group Limited stock a price target range of $323.69 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $188.80. The two limits represent an upside potential of 90.77% or 84.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -30.50% in the current quarter to $1.39, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.13, up 685.30% from $0.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.82 and -$1.82. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.23 for the next year.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM), on the other hand, is trading around $0.69 with a market cap of $2.28M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 52.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.86% with a share float percentage of 2.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Castor Maritime Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 83396.0 shares worth more than $154282.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the investment firm holding over 33222.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61460.0 and represent 1.38% of shares outstanding.

Finance

Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) shares are -25.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.55% or $0.42 higher in the latest...
Read more
Finance

Summarizing The Case For Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC), Ball Corporation (BLL)

Andrew Francis - 0
Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) shares are -65.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.96% or $0.82 higher in the latest...
Read more
Finance

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) Vs. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Those Ticking Clocks

Richard Addington - 0
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE: MITT) shares are -73.09% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 62.11% or $1.59 higher in...
Read more

Read More

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) stock Surged by 9.94 yesterday

Industry Sue Brooks - 0
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is -74.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.75 and a...
Read more

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) Vs. Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST): Which Is Riskier?

News Sue Brooks - 0
Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares are 600.97% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest...
Read more

Recent

Well positioned to deliver growth? – Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR), nVent Electric plc (NVT)

Companies Sue Brooks - 0
Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) shares are 8.52% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.07% or -$1.07 lower in the...
Read more

New Big Money Means Livent Corporation (LTHM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Industry Andrew Francis - 0
Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) is -50.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.79 and a high of...
Read more

Will PG&E Corporation (PCG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

News Winifred Gerald - 0
PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is -18.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.55 and a high of...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us