Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) picks momentum as shares rise 16.99%

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) is -36.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.01 and a high of $38.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The IR stock was last observed hovering at around $23.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.98% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -11.48% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.41, the stock is -6.04% and -26.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.95 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -27.17% off its SMA200. IR registered -13.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.27.

The stock witnessed a -34.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.35%, and is 16.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.88% over the week and 11.86% over the month.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $9.34B and $2.45B in sales. and $2.45B in sales Current P/E ratio is 30.72 and Fwd P/E is 4.64. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.62% and -39.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $2.78B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.40% in year-over-year returns.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Top Institutional Holders

271 institutions hold shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), with 609.48k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 53.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 399.17M, and float is at 343.67M with Short Float at 0.83%. Institutions hold 53.48% of the Float.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAMACH MICHAEL W, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that LAMACH MICHAEL W sold 62,518 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $145.78 per share for a total of $9.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199502.0 shares.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that AVEDON MARCIA J (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 9,906 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $145.79 per share for $1.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 101076.0 shares of the IR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, AVEDON MARCIA J (Executive Vice President) disposed off 925 shares at an average price of $144.36 for $133536.0. The insider now directly holds 101,076 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR).