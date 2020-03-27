Institutional Interest Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) is -28.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.15 and a high of $112.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The MCHP stock was last observed hovering at around $74.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $117.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.77% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -6.46% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.52, the stock is -1.42% and -20.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.46 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -20.42% off its SMA200. MCHP registered -8.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.81.

The stock witnessed a -21.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.06%, and is 23.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.13% over the week and 9.15% over the month.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) has around 18286 employees, a market worth around $17.83B and $5.28B in sales. and $5.28B in sales Current P/E ratio is 29.50 and Fwd P/E is 12.02. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.21% and -33.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.28 with sales reaching $1.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -52.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Top Institutional Holders

1,114 institutions hold shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP), with 5.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.19% while institutional investors hold 112.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 239.20M, and float is at 234.28M with Short Float at 15.40%. Institutions hold 110.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.66 million shares valued at $3.0 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.96% of the MCHP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dodge & Cox Inc with 25.04 million shares valued at $2.62 billion to account for 10.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.03 million shares representing 7.11% and valued at over $1.78 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 6.84% of the shares totaling 16.38 million with a market value of $1.72 billion.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Insider Activity

A total of 136 insider transactions have happened at Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 70 and purchases happening 66 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bjornholt James Eric, the company’s Senior VP and CFO. SEC filings show that Bjornholt James Eric sold 1,799 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $101.00 per share for a total of $181699.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27682.0 shares.

Microchip Technology Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that DREHOBL STEPHEN V (Senior VP, MCU8/MCU16 BU) sold a total of 5,453 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $101.00 per share for $550753.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18624.0 shares of the MCHP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, LITTLE MITCHELL R (Senior VP, WW Client Engagemnt) disposed off 3,424 shares at an average price of $101.00 for $345824.0. The insider now directly holds 10,075 shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP).

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading -11.76% down over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 1.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.69% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 36.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.31.